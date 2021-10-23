Andie MacDowell Debunks The Wildest Rumour About Herself: 'Really, I Am?'

Andie MacDowell is not the illegitimate child of silent film legend Charlie Chaplin.

Andie, the star of Netflix’s new hit Maid, put paid to the rumour, which was “the most insane thing” she’d ever heard about herself, on Friday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

She learned of her supposed estranged father from a Mexican newspaper article that was sent to her by a fan, she recalled.