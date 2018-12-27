PA The blast happened in Andover, Hampshire

A man’s body has been found after an explosion in Hampshire caused a building to collapse.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Andover following a blast at around 2.30am on Thursday, police said.

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution following the explosion. Search and rescue teams are continuing to search the scene.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: “The body of a man has been found after an explosion in Andover at about 2.30am this morning (December 27).

“The explosion caused a building collapse in King Arthurs Way, Andover.

“Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and its Urban Search and Rescue teams are continuing to search the scene.

“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service worked closely with colleagues from Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service.

“A joint fire and police investigation is under way.”