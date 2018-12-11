Andrea Leadsom Accuses John Bercow Of Anti-Brexit Bias

Andrea Leadsom has accused John Bercow of being biased against the government.
The Speaker yesterday sharply criticised Theresa May for deciding to cancel today’s vote on her Brexit deal.
He accused the prime minister of being “deeply discourteous” for not asking the permission of MPs.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Leadsom said it was a “challenge” dealing with Bercow.
“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential,” she said.
Asked whether she believed his position was “tainted”, she replied: “He’s made his views known on Brexit.”
Leadsom, the Commons leader, has repeatedly clashed with the Speaker during her time in the role.
Earlier this year he was accused of calling her “stupid” during a row over parliamentary procedure.
Julian Smith, the Tory chief whip, was filmed last week by ITV declaring “we know the Speaker has a strong view on this” when discussing the upcoming vote on the Brexit deal.
The Speaker has played an important role in determining how the Brexit process has made its way through the Commons.
He is supposed to stay politically neutral – however he told students last year he voted Remain.
But Bercow also publicly threw his weight behind demands for a referendum in the first place.