Andrea Leadsom Accuses John Bercow Of Anti-Brexit Bias

Andrea Leadsom has accused John Bercow of being biased against the government.

The Speaker yesterday sharply criticised Theresa May for deciding to cancel today’s vote on her Brexit deal.

He accused the prime minister of being “deeply discourteous” for not asking the permission of MPs.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Leadsom said it was a “challenge” dealing with Bercow.

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential,” she said.

Asked whether she believed his position was “tainted”, she replied: “He’s made his views known on Brexit.”