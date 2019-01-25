Andrea Leadsom Admits Brexit Could Be Delayed Beyond March 29

Brexit may be delayed beyond the planned March 29 withdrawal date to ensure the UK is fully prepared for leaving the EU, cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom has suggested.



The Commons leader said she believes the government has enough time to pass the legislation necessary for the country to be ready to leave the EU.



But she became the first senior minister to publicly acknowledge the exit process may become more drawn out than planned on Friday.

Leadsom insisted the extra time may not have to be bought through an Article 50 extension – which would risk enraging her fellow Brexiteers – but instead through a short period of “goodwill” granted by the EU.

She told BBC Newsnight: “We can get the legislation through and I think we do, in spite of everything, have a very strong relationship with our EU friends and neighbours and I am absolutely certain that if we needed a couple of extra weeks or something then that would be feasible.”



Asked whether the situation she described would mean an extension of Article 50, Leadsom, who manages the timetabling of Commons legislation, said: “It doesn’t necessarily mean that.

“Think carefully about it. With goodwill can still get legislation through in good time.”