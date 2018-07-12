Andrew Brady has confirmed reports that he held a meeting with ‘Celebs Go Dating’ bosses, just days after splitting from ex-fiancée Caroline Flack.
Earlier this week, Andrew and Caroline announced they had ended their engagement, just weeks after revealing their plans to tie the knot.
Shortly after this, a screengrab began circulating supposedly from Caroline’s personal Facebook account, in which the ‘Love Island’ host fumed: “When you find out your fiancé had been planning a meeting to go on Celebs Go Dating, and has the meeting the day AFTER you break up. In utter shock. Kill me now.”
Caroline’s representative confirmed to HuffPost UK that the post was from her private Facebook, declining to comment further, while Andrew has now shared his own response on social media.
He wrote: “I never comment on media speculation or stories. But in this case I feel it necessary to.
“Yes I had a meeting [with] ‘Celebs Go Dating’ after Caroline and I had separated. However, this was wrong. When someone has no money and nothing to lose they tend to do crazy and irrational things.”
The former ‘Apprentice’ candidate continued: “I am ashamed and trying to move on with my life. Please would you respect mine and Caroline’s privacy and not try and speculate on who said or did what.”
Caroline and Andrew are thought to have begun dating in February, shortly after his eviction from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
Within a month, they announced their engagement, eventually sharing the sad news that they’d split just two months later, with Caroline stating on Tuesday: “Unfortunately it was not to be. I wish him all the best. At least there’s a Villa waiting for me. It’s back to the ol’ grafting.”