Andrew Brady has confirmed reports that he held a meeting with ‘Celebs Go Dating’ bosses, just days after splitting from ex-fiancée Caroline Flack.

Earlier this week, Andrew and Caroline announced they had ended their engagement, just weeks after revealing their plans to tie the knot.

Shortly after this, a screengrab began circulating supposedly from Caroline’s personal Facebook account, in which the ‘Love Island’ host fumed: “When you find out your fiancé had been planning a meeting to go on Celebs Go Dating, and has the meeting the day AFTER you break up. In utter shock. Kill me now.”