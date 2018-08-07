A Conservative MP has said he feels “uncomfortable” speaking to a woman in a burka as you can’t see their reaction and it goes against “millions of years of human evolution”.

Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, was appearing on Sky News in the aftermath of Boris Johnson saying Muslim women who wear a burka look like “letter boxes” and bank robbers.

The former foreign secretary’s comments provoked an angry reaction from members of his own party, with even Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis urging Johnson to apologise.

In an at times bizarre interview with Sky News’s Kay Burley, Bridgen attempted to defend his fellow Conservative’s remarks - asking the broadcaster if she would “interview me now if I was wearing a crash helmet with the visor down”.