Andrew Garfield at the premiere of his new TV series Under The Banner Of Heaven Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield has announced plans to take a hiatus from acting after the release of his next film.

Advertisement

He also reprised the role of Spider-Man for a cameo in the Marvel film No Way Home last year, and is gearing up for the release of his new series Under The Banner Of Heaven.

However, now he’s nearing the end of a jam-packed run of acting roles, Andrew has shared his intention to put his feet up and take it easy for a bit.

Advertisement

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” he told Variety when asked what’s next for him. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.”

Noting that awards season can be “a washing machine”, he added: “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Advertisement

Andrew's performance in Tick, Tick... Boom! earned him his second Oscar nod MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021 via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Sadly, that probably means we won’t be seeing Andrew on Strictly in the autumn, despite his recent admission that he’s dying to take part. Unless he’s throwing us off the scent, of course.

Under The Banner Of Heaven unites the former Spider-Man star with Normal People actor Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The true crime drama centres around a police officer who is disturbed when he looks into the murder of a mother and her baby daughter and finds links to the Mormon Church.

Based on a non-fiction book by Jon Krakauer, it was adapted for the big screen by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, whose previous work includes Milk and When We Rise.