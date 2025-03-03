Andrew Garfield And Goldie Hawn Share Beautiful Moment As He Opens Up About Late Mum At The Oscars

Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn on stage at the 2025 Oscars ABC

Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn shared a poignant moment on stage together at the 2025 Oscars, as the British star opened up to the screen icon about what a fan of her his late mother was.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Andrew and Goldie were paired up to announce the winners in the two animation categories.

However, before that, the We Live In Time star appeared to go off-script as he shared a story about his mother with his fellow actor.

Andrew said: “Can I tell you something really quickly? There’s a person who gave my mother, during her life, the most joy, the most comfort, and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn.”

“You know, I can feel her smiling at us at this moment,” he shared, to which she responded: “I know, I’m smiling too!”

Goldie Hawn looked visibly moved as Andrew Garfield told her about his mother's love for her as a performer ABC

He then told his co-presenter: “You’ve given us movies full of joy, you’ve lifted our spirits and you’ve made us feel all is right with the world over and over and over again.”

After thanking Andrew for his kind words and briefly reflecting on her Hollywood career, Goldie then remarked: “Sweetheart, can you read that? I can’t read it. I’m completely blind. I am! Cataracts!”

Since his mum’s death in 2019, following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, Andrew has been candid about dealing with feelings of grief.

In 2021, he opened up about the loss during an interview on Stephen Colbert’s US talk show, and also spoke about the subject of grief last year when he appeared in a skit with Elmo on Sesame Street.

Sean Baker’s Anora came out of this year’s Oscars as the runaway success of the event, picking up five awards in total, including Best Actress for Mikey Madison and Best Picture.