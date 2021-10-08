Andrew Neil Issues Warning To Piers Morgan Over Latest Career Move

GB News/ITV/Shutterstock Andrew Neil and Piers Morgan

David M. Benett via Getty Images Piers Morgan and Andrew Neil pictured in 2018

Andrew helped launch GB News in June, hosting his own nightly show on the channel, but disappeared from screens just two weeks into the venture. Then last month, the former BBC broadcaster announced he was stepping down as chairman of GB News and quitting the troubled station altogether. In a subsequent interview with the Daily Mail, Andrew claimed that working there brought him “close to a breakdown” and made a number of damning remarks about the station’s production values and editorial direction. In leaving GB News, the Mail reported that Andrew “walked away from a £4 million contract”, though he insisted: “It was a big decision but I frankly couldn’t care if it was £40 million. This would have killed me if I’d carried on.” A GB News representative claimed Andrew had “ignored” the “terms of his departure”, which were “properly negotiated and documented”, and had made his exit from the channel “unnecessarily contentious and public” They added it was a decision “he will have to live with”.

GB News Andrew Neil left GB News last month after launching the channel in June