'It Was Grisly': Andrew Scott Gets Graphic About Why He Left The 2020 SAG Awards In An Ambulance

Andrew Scott pictured arriving at the 2025 SAG Awards via Associated Press

Andrew Scott made a grand return to the SAG Awards on Sunday night – and it turns out his last time at the ceremony didn’t exactly have the most perfect of endings.

Before this year’s event, Andrew spoke to Variety on the red carpet, where reporter Marc Malkin innocently asked the Fleabag star: “What was it like the first time that you came to the SAG Awards?”

What Marc could never have anticipated would be that the Irish performer would then disclose that he “passed a kidney stone” during the awards show five years ago, in an incident that left him “writhing around in agony” mid-ceremony and eventually leaving the event in the back of an ambulance.

“I was beside Phoebe [Waller-Bridge, his Fleabag co-star, and Laura Dern had just won Best Supporting Actress,” Andrew recalled. “We were standing up for Laura, and I don’t know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before but… it sends you, the pain is so immediate.

“And so, as Laura was speaking I was crawling out, and by the time her speech was over, I was ripping open my tux, and I was in the back of one of those back rooms there, writhing around in agony.”

“I knew what it was, because I’d had it before,” he added. “And that was my last experience of the SAG Awards.”

Andrew Scott tells the story of how he passed a kidney stone on the night of the 2020 #SAGAwards. https://t.co/UbSW8Kkzmy pic.twitter.com/PyEt7AUK7Y — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2025

According to Variety, the Ripley actor concluded his story by revealing he left the event in an ambulance, but drew the line at revealing the fate of the kidney stone itself.

“That’s too much,” he apparently claimed. “People don’t need to know about that. It was grisly.”

Andrew and his future Back In Action and Wake Up Dead Man co-star Glenn Close at the 2020 SAG Awards in January 2020 via Associated Press

Andrew had been nominated at this year’s event in the Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie off the back of his role in Netflix’s Ripley.

In the end, the award went to fellow Irishman Colin Farrell for The Penguin, while the epic historical drama Shōgun was the big winner of the night, picking up four prizes in total.