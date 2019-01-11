Andy Murray has had a tough few days, as he announced he’s planning to retire after Wimbledon due to a chronic hip condition he’s had for more than a year.

The tennis player said he’d been struggling for a long time, adding: “I’ve been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now.”

But Murray proved nothing is more comforting than spending time with family when you’re going through a rough time. Sharing a selfie of him and his mum on Instagram, he wrote: “Best way to feel better after a tough day is a big cuddle from your mum.”

