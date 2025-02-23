Angela Bassett Shares Why Her 2023 Oscars Loss Still Stings

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Oscars Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

With the 2025 Academy Awards a little more than a week away, Angela Bassett is reflecting on the experience of losing the Oscar for her performance in the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever nearly two years ago.

Angela was widely expected to win the Oscar for Best Actress In A Supporting Role at the 2023 Oscars, but lost to Jamie Lee Curtis for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Footage of Angela appearing disappointed when she realised she’d lost appeared in numerous outlets around the world and went viral on social media.

Speaking to Town & Country in an interview published on Thursday, Angela admitted to being taken aback by the response to her initial reaction.

“I found it interesting ... that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving,” she told the outlet.

And while she bears no ill will toward Jamie Lee personally, Angela still feels her work was worthy of the honour.

“I love applauding people,” she said. “[But] I have put in ... good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”

Jamie Lee Curtis pictured after her Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once via Associated Press

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marked Angela’s second Academy Award nomination. She was previously nominated for Best Actress in 1994 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It, but lost to Holly Hunter for The Piano.

The New York native picked up an honorary Oscar in January of last year.

In her acceptance speech, she urged Hollywood to give “trailblazing” Black female actors like Diahann Carroll and Cicely Tyson their due, while also praising those who are current “makers of history in our industry”, such as Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Hudson.

“I proudly share this honour with women who stand up when they are told to stand back, who speak up when they are silenced, who remain determined when they’re told they’re defeated,” she said.

“These women represent those that I’ve had the honor to portray, as well as the everyday women who surround us and inspire us to keep striving.”