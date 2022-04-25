Rayner also addressed the controversy on Twitter, and hit out at the “perverted smear” from the anonymous Tory MPs.

She said: “Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism.

“I stand accused of a ‘ploy’ to ‘distract’ the helpless PM – by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes. I am conspiring to ‘put him off his stride’. The rest I won’t repeat – but you get the picture.