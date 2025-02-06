Angela Rayner Faces Backlash Over Plan To Demolish Grenfell Tower

A general view of Grenfell Tower after a fire in June, 2017, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in which 72 people were killed. via Associated Press

Angela Rayner is facing criticism from Grenfell survivors and campaigners after she reportedly told grieving families that the tower will soon be demolished.

The former residential building in west London has stayed in place as a reminder of the tragedy ever since the 2017 fire, which killed 72 people.

It remains covered in scaffolding accompanied by a green heart emblem and the words: “Forever in our hearts.”

A debate over what to do with the 24-storey tower has continued over the last few years, especially after past warnings that the tower is unsafe due to the fire damage.

While the government’s formal announcement is set to be announced on Friday, the housing secretary and deputy prime minister allegedly told a meeting of bereaved relatives and survivors that the structure will be taken down to ground level – a move which some described as “unforgivable”.

The Grenfell United campaign group issued a statement slamming Rayner, and claiming she had not listened to those touched by the disaster late last night.

It read: “We’ve said this to every secretary of state for housing since the very beginning: consult on the bereaved and survivors meaningfully before reaching a decision on the Tower.

“Angela Rayner could not give a reason for her decision to demolish the Tower. She refused to confirm how many bereaved and survivors had been spoken to in the recent, short four week consultation.

“But judging from the room alone – the vast majority of whom were bereaved – no one supported her decision. But she claims it is based on our views.”

The campaigners said the meeting “showed just how upset bereaved and survivors are about not having their views heard or considered in this decision.”

“Ignoring the voices of bereaved on the future of our loved ones’ gravesite is disgraceful and unforgivable,” the group said.

Not every group disagrees with Rayner’s decision, though.

Grenfell Next of Kin’s Kimia Zabihyan attended the meeting and told the BBC she understood why the government wanted to go ahead with the demolition.

“The deputy prime minister was very clear that she has taken this decision very seriously, that it is a serious responsibility and that it is a very sensitive decision to make, but it is one that she felt she had to make,” she told the BBC.

The head of a local residents’ association also told BBC Radio 4 that he and “the overwhelming majority” of locals would support taking the tower down.

Energy minister Michael Shanks told Times Radio that this was “always going to be an incredibly difficult decision”.

He said: “It’s right that there has been a considerable amount of private engagement with the families, who of course are still grieving what’s one of our worst tragedies.

“There will be views of people who rightly want to see the tower stand and others who want to see a memorial built in its place.

“I think the government hasn’t announced a view on this yet. We want to engage with families. We have been and will continue to do that. And we want to find a way through.

“Clearly, not everyone is going to agree with whatever that decision is. But the crucial thing is that we want to engage with families who need to be at the heart of this decision.”

A government spokesperson said: “The priority for the deputy prime minister is to meet with and write to the bereaved, survivors and the immediate community to let them know her decision on the future of the Grenfell Tower.

“This is a deeply personal matter for all those affected, and the deputy prime minister is committed to keeping their voice at the heart of this.”

A public inquiry released in September found the fire stemmed from government failures and the lack of regulation on the cladding used to build the tower.

