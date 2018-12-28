Angelina Jolie Hopes Her Stint On Radio 4's Today Programme Will 'Bring People Together'

Angelina Jolie has said she hopes to “bring people together from a cross-section” as she prepares to take over as guest editor on Radio 4′s Today programme.

The mother-of-six and campaigner, who will be at the helm of the radio show on December 28, said: “For me the biggest challenge I have had in my work is trying to understand how all the pieces come together.

“And with the state of the world we are all living in, with so much instability and the numbers rising on refugees, we’re at 68 million people displaced, and with all the many, many things your audience is aware of, how do we get to the core of what is happening and who are the different people that are offering solutions”.

One of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winners – Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege – will feature during Jolie’s edit.

She said: “That was the goal, to bring people together from a cross-section of different kinds of people who are a part of the solution and learn what they feel needs to be done, see if we can all agree on what needs to be done and see where all the different issues come together, from General Scaparrotti to Denis Mukwege to our friends in the refugee camps.

“What they all understand is necessary to make change, to bring more stability to our world.”

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will talk about the government’s Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI).

US General Curtis Scaparrotti, Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet will also feature.

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby, who this month stepped down as the host of Question Time after 25 years, was the first of this year’s guest editors.

Blogger Chidera Eggerue, also known as the Slumflower and historian Andrew Roberts are among the guests to follow after Jolie.

Previous guest editors over the years have included Prince Harry, Sir Lenny Henry and Sir Richard Branson.