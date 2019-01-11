Leopard, snake, zebra – you can’t move for animal print in the high street nowadays (not that we’re complaining). But when Meghan Markle stepped out in cow print heels the internet became a little obsessed with a potential new way to rock the trend.

Getty Meghan Markle arrives at Smart Works, a charity providing clothing and interview tips to women, of which she is now a patron.

Marie Claire identified the heels as Gianvito Rossi’s “Plexi” shoes in Cow Print from a few years ago – so there’s slim chance of bagging the same pair we’re afraid. While cow print accessories may not be widely available on the high street right now (trust me, we searched high and low), we’re sure the Meghan Effect will see to that soon enough. Instead, here are a handful of animal print shoes to choose from, whether you use them to jazz up an all-black outfit or mix-and-match with existing animal prints. 101 Dalmatians

Animal print leather shoes, Mango, £69.99 Go full Perdy with these Dalmatian print heels. The shoe upper is made from 100% leather and the heels are 8cm. Buy here Colour Block

GOSH 90′s Court Shoes, Topshop, £69 Nothing says nineties quite like a block heel, especially ones that tower 10.5cm. We love the fun take on classic snake print. Wear with a skirt (preferably leather) and black tights. Buy here Monochrome Magic

Sling back in snake print, Miss Selfridge, £22.40 (was £32) Snap these up before they sell out, because sale items don’t last long. The low, block heel means these should be comfy and wearable from desk to disco. And they’ll be great to wear all year round. Buy now Jungle Is Massive

JERI Court Shoes, Topshop, £65 Once something we winced at, kitten heels are back – particularly apt with these fun leopard print courts. These are classy enough to wear to the office, but would equally add some personality to a t-shirt and jeans on the weekend. Buy here Snap Happy

Yellow Faux Croc Block Heel Sandals, New Look, £22.99 Brighten everyone’s day with these sunshine heels. But if yellow is too bright, they are also available in a range of other colours, too. The heel is 9cm. Buy here Loafing Around

Red snake print loafers, River Island via ASOS, £25 If you’re not quite ready to go full animal print, these red slip ons will allow you to rock the trend in a subtle way. Buy here Ballet Beautiful

Latch pointed ballet flats in multi snake print, ASOS, £14 We love snake print, especially branching out to interesting colour variations. These flats mix browns, purples and oranges, meaning they really stand out. And for just £14 they are also a bargain. Buy here﻿ Miaow

Black Animal Print Pointed Court Shoes, New Look, £19.99 Here is a more subtle way to incorporate animal print into your outfit. Personally I’ve always found New Look shoes incredibly comfortable, but try them for yourself. The heel height is middle-of-the-road at 9cm. Buy here Creepin’

Fab Creeper Shoes, Black Groucho And Leopard Leather, Office, £75 Let’s take a break from court shoes for a second. If you want to get a bit of height but prefer something a little chunkier, these would be perfect. The gold buckle is also a great addition – pair with a black belt with matching gold buckle to complete the look. Buy here Between The Lines

Zebra pumps, Monki, £15 (was £35) While the rest of your mates are wearing leopard print, stand out in zebra. The heel is just 6cm, which makes them practically flats. These online exclusive heels are less than half price, too – so it should be a bit of a no-brainer. Buy here Go Wild

Wide Fit Pioneer premium leather heels in zebra animal print, ASOS, £60 These are our favourite heels by a country mile. The warped heel works well with the zebra print and we love the delicate ankle strap. They’d look great with jeans. Buy here