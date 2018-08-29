PARENTS
Animals, Puffer Jackets And Bold Colours: Our Favourite Children's Raincoats For Autumn 2018

We've found the silver lining.

This wet weather and puddles may signal that autumn is creeping ever closer but you know what they say, every cloud has a silver lining - that means seeing your little one in their new raincoat.

Suddenly, the puddles look more like an adventure you can jump over together, instead of a nuisance when crossing the road.

This season’s raincoats are bright, bold and favour animal characters – whether that’s your local fox or historic dinosaur – and, let’s be honest, the puffier the coat, the better.

Our favourite is the pull-over duck raincoat and yes, we’re checking if they make them for adults too. Now, all we need to do is dig out our favourite wellies. 

  • Matalan
    3D dinosaur rain mac, size 12 months to 5 years available, £10-12, Matalan
  • Jojomamanbebe
    Fox fisherman's jacket, size 12 months to 6 years, £39, Jojo Maman Bebe
  • Matalan
    Iridescent mac, size 4-13 years available, £14-18, Matalan
  • George ASDA
    Green car and dinosaurs shower resistant padded coat with mittens, size 1-6 years available, £14, George ASDA
  • Boden
    Sherpa Lined Anorak, size 2-12 years, £40-46, Boden
  • Next
    Padded character hooded jacket, sizes 3 months to 6 years available, £24-26, NEXT
  • Next
    Waterproof anorak, size 3-16 years available, £34-40, NEXT
  • Gear Best
    Creative little yellow duck raincoat, size S-L available, £3.93, Gear Best.

