Animals, Puffer Jackets And Bold Colours: Our Favourite Children's Raincoats For Autumn 2018

This wet weather and puddles may signal that autumn is creeping ever closer but you know what they say, every cloud has a silver lining - that means seeing your little one in their new raincoat.

Suddenly, the puddles look more like an adventure you can jump over together, instead of a nuisance when crossing the road.

This season’s raincoats are bright, bold and favour animal characters – whether that’s your local fox or historic dinosaur – and, let’s be honest, the puffier the coat, the better.

Our favourite is the pull-over duck raincoat and yes, we’re checking if they make them for adults too. Now, all we need to do is dig out our favourite wellies.