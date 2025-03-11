Anna Kendrick Had Only 3 Words To Say About Working With Blake Lively

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Getty Images

Anna Kendrick is playing it coy when it comes to rumours about her professional relationship with co-star Blake Lively.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while at South by Southwest (SXSW) for the premiere of Another Simple Favor, Anna shrugged off an inquiry when asked about what it meant to have reunited with Lively on the film.

Advertisement

“Oh, you know,” she quipped to the outlet last week before making her way down the red carpet.

On TikTok and Instagram, a clip of the Pitch Perfect actor’s remark drew a flurry of amusing responses, with viewers suggesting there had been “so much said with so few words”.

“She didn’t try to make up something nice to say,” one person wrote.

Added another: “She said I’m getting my check and not saying anything else.”

Anna and Blake are reprising their roles as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively, in Another Simple Favor, a sequel to 2018 dark comedy A Simple Favor. The new film also stars Henry Golding, Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells.

Advertisement

This time around, however, the pair have faced rumours of an on-set feud. Much of the speculation likely stems from the headline-making legal turmoil that engulfed Blake and actor-director Justin Baldoni following the release of their film It Ends With Us last summer.

In January, Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig dismissed an online claim that his movie had been shelved because of a falling out between Anna and Blake, calling it “total BS”.

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively speak to viewers at the March 7 premiere of

Another Simple Favor at SXSW. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Advertisement

“The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

When the original user pushed for clarification as to why a release date hadn’t been publicly announced, Paul cited the film’s postproduction schedule.

“Movies don’t come out the second they’re finished because the studio spends the previous year deciding the best date to release it,” he wrote, according to Deadline. “We’ve always planned on something in the spring/summer of this year. That’s how movies work. I hope this helps.”

Advertisement

Anna, for her part, was notably more chatty when it came to both Lively and their Another Simple Favor experience while speaking to People last fall.

“She lives on the East Coast, I live on the West Coast, so we don’t get to see each other often,” she said. “But it was lovely, and I think that those characters have such weird chemistry that it’s so fun to just get the gang back together. And it does feel a little bit like riding a bike.”

And when Blake was asked by Entertainment Tonight last week about reuniting with Anna, her take was also succinct, albeit positive.

Advertisement