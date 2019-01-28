The Chase's Anne Hegerty Sets The Record Straight On 'Retirement' Reports

Anne Hegerty has spoken out to clarify comments she made about retiring from The Chase, insisting she has no intentions of leaving the ITV quiz show any time soon. Over the weekend, it was reported in the Daily Star that Anne was considering stepping out of the limelight as she finds it “overwhelming” at times, particularly as her schedule has “gone bonkers” since participating in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last year. However, now speaking to Metro, Anne has insisted she has no intentions of quitting the hit show.

“I love doing The Chase,” she said. “I’m absolutely loyal to it and it will always be my top priority. I don’t intend ever to leave. “But ever since coming out of the jungle it’s been an absolute whirlwind, and you can’t blame someone for idly fantasising about what it would be like not to have to do so much.”

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Anne was a hit with viewers during her I'm A Celebrity appearance