'Honourable To The End': Anneliese Dodds Praised For Quitting Government Over Foreign Aid Cuts

Anneliese Dodds has quit her ministerial job in the government over Keir Starmer's decision to slash the foreign aid budget. Bloomberg via Bloomberg via Getty Images

Anneliese Dodds has received widespread praise after resigning as the international development minister over a point of principle today.

The Labour MP, who has also left her role as the minister for women and equalities, chose to quit the cabinet after Keir Starmer cut the foreign aid budget so he could boost defence spending.

The prime minister has promised to take defence spending from 2.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5% by 2027, and up to 3% by the next parliament.

To make the numbers add up, Starmer announced on Tuesday he was going to reduce spending on international development from 0.5% of GDP to 0.3%.

The sudden move followed US president Donald Trump’s own dramatic cuts to international aid and his demand for Europe to be less dependent on American security support.

Starmer’s announcement was instantly met with fury from charities and Labour backbenchers – and, it now seems, Dodds.

In her resignation letter, she acknowledged “there are no easy paths” to increasing defence spending, but said making the foreign aid budget “absorb the entire burden” would make it “impossible” to stick to Labour’s international commitments.

She said Labour’s support for Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine, vaccination, climate goals, and for rules-based systems would all be jeopardised due to the “depth of the cut” to the sector.

The now-backbencher also noted that the cuts came at a time when Vladimir Putin is looking to expand his influence around the world and the climate crisis is “the biggest security threat of them all”.

While Dodds is Starmer’s fourth ministerial resignation since he was elected to No.10 in July – after Louise Haigh, Tulip Siddiq and Andrew Gwynne – she is the first person to leave his government on a matter of principle.

And that did not go unnoticed online, as Dodds was praised across the political spectrum for standing by her values.

The Liberal Democrats said the MP for Oxford East “has done the right thing” because “the government’s position on the international aid cut is unsustainable”, while Labour figures said she did not have “another option”.

Even former Tory MP and veterans minister Tobias Ellwood said it was a “very courageous and principled resignation”.

I fully understand why you’ve done this. Honourable to the end. You knew cuts were unworkable to deliver PMs commitments but held back resigning to not mar DC visit. Big loss to the sector, but I don’t think you had another option 😞 https://t.co/1QAkFJcbg8 — Sarah Champion (@SarahChampionMP) February 28, 2025

International Development minister resigns over massive cuts in aid to pay for war. Shameful other members of the cabinet have not done the same. https://t.co/Y0bY4UlRun — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) February 28, 2025

This is sad news but I can fully understand why Anneliese has taken this decision. Anneliese was previously a member of my Treasury team & was incredibly hard working, dedicated & highly professionally talented. Her resignation would be a significant loss to any government. https://t.co/8AEmt60MK5 — John McDonnell (@johnmcdonnellMP) February 28, 2025

Hats off to @AnnelieseDodds she entered office to create “a world free from poverty on a liveable planet”.



She has remained true to that vision.

The Labour Party must too. pic.twitter.com/wapdSvJ0Zm — Barry Gardiner MP (@BarryGardiner) February 28, 2025

So much respect for this



I do think more defence spending is needed but not at the cost of international development



Very proud to have Anneliese as my MP https://t.co/B5DTLv5CSe — Cllr Anna Railton 🌹 is on 🦋 (@rail_guns) February 28, 2025

👇A very courageous and principled resignation.



Our security is NOT just about HARD POWER …



but tackling threats (extremism, infectious disease, mass migration) at source. And helping prevent states from going rogue.



When we pull out, China, Russia, Wagner, AQ etc move in. https://t.co/UiSNSHuWdI — Tobias Ellwood (@Tobias_Ellwood) February 28, 2025

A principled decision from @AnnelieseDodds



Cuts to ODA signal further withdrawal from the UK as a global leader on gender equality; climate justice & conflict prevention - it must be reversed



We thank the minister for her clear commitments to women & girls' rights everywhere https://t.co/jXWiTzyG7H — Gender Action for Peace and Security (GAPS) (@GAPS_Network) February 28, 2025

She’s right. Labour’s Trumpian cut to international aid won’t just harm many of the world’s poor & vulnerable, it won’t be enough to avoid the real choices we’ll need to get defence & security spend past 3% and will weaken the UK voice in global multilateral institutions. @_LDID https://t.co/zAemM6QF8f — Cllr Martin Horwood 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 🇬🇱 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@MartinChelt) February 28, 2025

A principled, honourable decision. But not one that will unduly trouble Downing Street. https://t.co/jCJZbsj9nl — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 28, 2025

Dodds is right that the Government should discuss its approach to taxation. It should tax the rich.



Instead, the Government has self-imposed restraints that have lead them to decimate assistance for the world's poorest - those experience famine, conflict, disaster and disease. https://t.co/S5pHKt7V1v — Jake Atkinson (jakeatkinson.bsky.social) 🦋 (@JacobLAtkinson) February 28, 2025

However, not everyone was on board with the decision. Some, including Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, said the cut to international aid was the right move.

I disagree with the PM on many things BUT on reducing the foreign aid budget to fund UK defence? He’s absolutely right.



He may not be able to convince the ministers in his own cabinet, but on this subject, I will back him.



National interest always comes first. https://t.co/hwTsp4MF2q — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) February 28, 2025

I'm sorry but I have no sympathy for any politician who does not understand the grave threat of war we are facing and why this decision must be made, least of all from someone who formerly served in the shadow cabinet of a Putin apologist.https://t.co/utiF9aKLJe — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) February 28, 2025