Annie Lennox Ends Powerful Sinéad O'Connor Grammys Tribute With A Call For Ceasefire

Over the course of her lifetime, Sinéad O’Connor became as well-known for her activism and speaking out about the political and social issues she felt passionate about as her successful music career.
So many Grammys viewers felt it was more than fitting that Annie Lennox ended her tribute to the Nothing Compares 2 U singer during this year’s ceremony with a call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
As part of the In Memoriam section of this year’s Grammys, Annie delivered an emotional cover of Sinéad’s signature hit, complete with eye makeup that paid homage to the song’s iconic music video.
Following her performance, the former Eurythmics frontwoman declared: “Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world.”
While many viewers felt that Sinéad would have been proud of Annie for speaking out, others pointed out that the No More I Love Yous star was the first to address the ongoing conflict during this year’s awards season:
This year’s Grammys’ “In Memoriam” tributes also included performances from Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino, paying homage to Tony Bennett, Clarence Avant and Tina Turner, all of whom died in the last 12 months.
Sinéad O’Connor died in July 2023 at the age of 56, after being found unresponsive at her home in London.
Last month, a spokesperson for the Southwark Coroners Court confirmed that the Irish performer had died of natural causes.
Sinéad was a seven-time Grammy nominee, including a win in 1991 for her breakthrough album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.