Annie Lennox Ends Powerful Sinéad O'Connor Grammys Tribute With A Call For Ceasefire

Annie Lennox on stage at the 2024 Grammys Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Over the course of her lifetime, Sinéad O’Connor became as well-known for her activism and speaking out about the political and social issues she felt passionate about as her successful music career.

So many Grammys viewers felt it was more than fitting that Annie Lennox ended her tribute to the Nothing Compares 2 U singer during this year’s ceremony with a call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Advertisement

As part of the In Memoriam section of this year’s Grammys, Annie delivered an emotional cover of Sinéad’s signature hit, complete with eye makeup that paid homage to the song’s iconic music video.

Sinéad O'Connor performing in 2020 Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images

Following her performance, the former Eurythmics frontwoman declared: “Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world.”

Annie Lennox at the #Grammys: "Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world." pic.twitter.com/bF8R5n2zLA — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

Advertisement

While many viewers felt that Sinéad would have been proud of Annie for speaking out, others pointed out that the No More I Love Yous star was the first to address the ongoing conflict during this year’s awards season:

Annie Lennox topping off "Nothing Compares 2 U" with "Artists for ceasefire! Peace!" is the most Sinead possible Sinead tribute — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 5, 2024

Annie Lennox did Sinead proud in every way. — samantha roomba (@samcorb) February 5, 2024

Annie channeling Sinead there — Sinead would never let you pretend this evening is allowed to exist without politics. That “artists for ceasefire” call right at the end — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) February 5, 2024

fuck yeah annie lennox calling for a ceasefire after singing in honor of sinead. perfect way to honor her memory. — character actress georgie rae (@georgie_rae_) February 5, 2024

Advertisement

Annie Lennox the first person in awards season to call for a ceasefire on tv — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 5, 2024

I believe Annie Lennox is the first person to say anything about Israel/Palestine on an awards show this season. Am I right? #Grammys — Feeling Distant (@annkpowers) February 5, 2024

This year’s Grammys’ “In Memoriam” tributes also included performances from Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino, paying homage to Tony Bennett, Clarence Avant and Tina Turner, all of whom died in the last 12 months.

Sinéad O’Connor died in July 2023 at the age of 56, after being found unresponsive at her home in London.

Last month, a spokesperson for the Southwark Coroners Court confirmed that the Irish performer had died of natural causes.

Advertisement