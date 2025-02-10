Another Labour MP Has Become Embroiled In The Andrew Gwynne WhatsApp Scandal

Oliver Ryan UK Parliament

Another Labour MP has apologised for being part of a WhatsApp group which led to the sacking of health minister Andrew Gwynne.

Oliver Ryan is facing a government probe after he appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality.

The Burnley MP, who is gay, also used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey, who has reported the matter to the police.

He has been warned that “no action is off the table” as a result of the investigation into his conduct.

Gwynne was sacked on Saturday night over a string of offensive messages he posted on the group, including one where he said he hoped an elderly voter dies.

He has also been suspended by the party after the comments were revealed by the Mail on Sunday.

Oliver Ryan, who only became a Labour MP last July, issued a statement on Sunday night admitting he had also been part of the WhatsApp group, called Trigger Me Timbers, between 2019 and 2022.

He said: “Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

“I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong.

“I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise.

“I will co-operate fully with the Labour Party’s investigation.”

A government source said: “Oliver Ryan’s remarks were unacceptable and deeply disappointing.

“While a Labour Party investigation is already underway, the chief whip will also be speaking to him and no action is off the table.”

It is understood that other members of the WhatsApp group included Labour councillors and party officials.

In one, Andrew Gwynne responded to a letter sent by a resident to their local councillor complaining about bin collections.

The Gorton and Denton MP suggested the councillor respond: “Dear resident, F*** your bins. I’m re-elected and without your vote. Screw you. PS: Hopefully you’ll have croaked it by the all-outs.”

“All-outs” is a reference to council elections when every seat is up for grabs.

In another message, Gwynne made an offensive remark about a Jewish person.

Discussing a local Labour Party meeting, a member of the group asks if Marshall Rosenberg -an American psychologist famed for his conflict management techniques - would be there.

Gwynne replied: “No. He sounds too militaristic and too Jewish. Is he in Mossad?”

In another comment, Gwynne appeared to suggest he wanted a cyclist to die.

It came after a councillor mentions a constituent called Nick who wants more cycle lanes.