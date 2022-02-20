Ant And Dec's Drag Makeover Has To Be Seen To Be Believed, And Viewers Couldn't Get Enough

Ant and Dec got the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway off to an incredible start this weekend, undergoing a sensational drag makeover and delivering a performance in character as their new alter-egos.
On Saturday night, Ant and Dec were joined in the studio by celebrity guest announcer RuPaul, so it seemed only fitting that they should try their hand at drag for their “End Of The Show Show” segment.
But don’t go thinking that meant smearing on some lipstick and charity shop wigs, people. Because when we say the Geordie duo went all in, we really mean it.
Ant and Dec – or should we say Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee – ended Saturday’s show with a performance that saw them unveiling their new “Angels Of The North” characters.
Lip syncing to their new charity single We Werk Together, they were also joined on stage by all three Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace, marking the first time the trio had ever performed together.
And it’s safe to say, viewers were well and truly gagged by Ant and Dec’s efforts…
We Werk Together is available to download and stream now, with proceeds going towards the food bank charity The Trussell Trust, who were previously supported by musical releases from four-time chart-toppers LadBaby.
Watch Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee (as well as The Vivienne, Lawrence and Krystal) in action during their truly unbelievable performance of We Werk Together for yourself below:
Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues on Saturday night on ITV.