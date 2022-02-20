Ant And Dec's Drag Makeover Has To Be Seen To Be Believed, And Viewers Couldn't Get Enough

Ant and Dec as we're more used to seeing them Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Ant and Dec got the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway off to an incredible start this weekend, undergoing a sensational drag makeover and delivering a performance in character as their new alter-egos.

On Saturday night, Ant and Dec were joined in the studio by celebrity guest announcer RuPaul, so it seemed only fitting that they should try their hand at drag for their “End Of The Show Show” segment.

But don’t go thinking that meant smearing on some lipstick and charity shop wigs, people. Because when we say the Geordie duo went all in, we really mean it.

Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee make their on-screen debuts Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Ant and Dec – or should we say Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee – ended Saturday’s show with a performance that saw them unveiling their new “Angels Of The North” characters.

Lip syncing to their new charity single We Werk Together, they were also joined on stage by all three Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace, marking the first time the trio had ever performed together.

The performance went down a storm Kieron McCarronKieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

And it’s safe to say, viewers were well and truly gagged by Ant and Dec’s efforts…

Ant and Dec have outdone themselves tonight. #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/5zGq1EzSFK — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 19, 2022

Never thought I'd say 'Yes Bitch!' about Ant and Dec but...

Yesssss bitches this was pretty amazing! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/NNClcZBMMM — Tilly Pearce (@tillyjeanette) February 19, 2022

Just casually switched over to #saturdaynighttakeaway and nearly burned dinner pic.twitter.com/oRQTPXO8vS — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) February 19, 2022

I am LIVING for Saturday Night Takeaway and the drag mix! Obsessed!!! @RuPaul @michellevisage 🤩 @VirginMedia_TV — Paul Ryder (@RuPaulRyder) February 19, 2022

CAN WE PLZ TALK ABOUT ANT AND DEC IN DRAG???!!! INCREDIBLE #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/nR6VlG2kPz — alex !! (@lNSIDENO9) February 19, 2022

Ant and Dec in drag? I am speechless I am literally lost for words pic.twitter.com/F4bkmZpijc — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 19, 2022

Drag All

Race Stars pic.twitter.com/CGE1gXIb2r — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 19, 2022

That end of the show show was amazing!! How good did @antanddec look!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway! @michellevisage made an appearance too!! — Sarah Davies (@Sarah_Chick023) February 19, 2022

No I’m sorry Ant and Dec’s drag debut is better than most queens’ All Stars glow up pic.twitter.com/k8Fi8X3UFW — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 19, 2022

Ok but Dec ate them all up. Farrah Moan’s sister https://t.co/NROl4WgIzv — kiramadeira 🤔 (@kiramadeira) February 19, 2022

Ant and Dec really said if we're doing drag we're doing it properly and that made all the difference. — Natalie Guest (@natalieguest12) February 20, 2022

We Werk Together is available to download and stream now, with proceeds going towards the food bank charity The Trussell Trust, who were previously supported by musical releases from four-time chart-toppers LadBaby.

Watch Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee (as well as The Vivienne, Lawrence and Krystal) in action during their truly unbelievable performance of We Werk Together for yourself below: