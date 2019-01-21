Ant McPartlin has revealed his usual co-presenter Declan Donnelly was initially furious when he was arrested last year for driving while two times over the legal alcohol limit. In April 2018, Ant was fined £86,000 and hit with a 20-month driving ban, after pleading guilty to drink-driving. As he went back into recovery, Ant missed the final two episodes of ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ and last year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows, leaving Dec to go it alone for the first time in their joint presenting career.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Ant McPartlin

Recalling their first conversation the day after the incident, Ant told The Sun: “We didn’t even speak work. It wasn’t about that. It was about, ‘How are you?’ I said: ‘I’m not right.’ You know, mentally I wasn’t in a good place. “We’re friends first and foremost. And we’re friends from the age of 13. But of course there’s going to be tensions there. “Because this is not just getting pissed and making a fool of yourself at the office Christmas party — this is drink driving. He’s angry, of course he’s angry. But it’s justified and I understood it.” Ant added: “Underneath all of that is love and still is love. And that’s what we talked about more than anything.”

Neil Mockford via Getty Images