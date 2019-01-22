Ant McPartlin said he couldn’t accept the award for Best Presenter at this year’s National Television Awards, after he and Declan Donnelly walked away with the prize for the 18th consecutive year. The presenter paid tribute to his co-host and told Dec he was “the one reason” they were receiving the gong, after Ant took time out of the spotlight following his arrest and conviction for drink-driving last year. The presenting duo were not in attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony to collect the award due to filming commitments on the upcoming series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. However, they appeared via satellite link-up to give their acceptance speech, which also marked Ant’s first TV appearance in 10 months.

ITV Ant was overwhelmed as he and Dec won Best Presenter at the NTAs

Ant described winning the gong as a “genuine shock”, before paying tribute to Dec for flying the flag in his absence. “This is a genuine shock, especially this year,” he said. “We want to say thank you to everybody. I really don’t think that I can accept this award this year. “The one reason we won the award this year is this guy: his hard work, his wit, his dedication. Best mate in the world. “I love this guy.” Dec added: “Thank you so much and to everybody who sent kind and thoughtful messages to us over the past year. They have kept me going while I have been flying the flag for the tour bus, but I have got him back now and we are back together. “Thank you for your support.”