Ant and Dec have reunited publicly for the first time in ten months at auditions for this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions. On Friday afternoon, Ant McPartlin headed back to work after a long period out of the spotlight, following his arrest and subsequent conviction for drink-driving last March. The presenting duo marked the occasion by tweeting a photo of themselves on their way to the London Palladium, where filming for the auditions is taking place.

The caption read: ”#BGT 2019. Audition day 1. The boys are back in town!” Their reunion will be Ant’s first day back at work after he stepped down from all TV commitments after his arrest to re-enter treatment and focus on his recovery. It meant he was forced to miss the final two episodes in the most recent series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, which Declan Donnelly subsequently presented alone.

PA Wire/PA Images The pair were all smiles as they arrived at the London Palladium

PA Wire/PA Images The pair made a low-key arrival at the venue