Ant Middleton and Channel 4 have parted ways over the SAS: Who Dares Wins star’s “personal conduct”, a spokeswoman for the broadcaster has said. Last year, the former soldier faced a backlash over comments he made about the Black Lives Matter protests and coronavirus. In a statement, a Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins. “Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.”

Middleton said in a tweet he had “decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK”. “Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget,” he tweeted. “Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year.” He added: “Stay positive.”

After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK. Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year. pic.twitter.com/m5dmkDfesJ — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) March 1, 2021

In June, Middleton apologised after he used the word “scum” in reference to the Black Lives Matter protests, as he complained about the “extreme left” and “extreme right” taking to the streets. Middleton said he was “anti-racist and anti-violence” after he deleted the tweet.

Posting a message in relation to a tweet I took down over the weekend. I took it down immediately but I wanted to make sure I've been clear and upfront about why I took it down... pic.twitter.com/ou75oc2Rjl — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) June 15, 2020