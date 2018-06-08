Celebrity chef and television host Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61.
The cause of death was a suspected suicide, CNN said in a statement.
He was found dead in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his program Parts Unknown, the network said.
Bourdain’s profile began to soar in 1999, when the New Yorker magazine published his article Don’t Eat Before Reading This, which he developed into the 2000 book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.
He went on to host television programs, first on the Food Network and the Travel Channel, before joining CNN in 2013.
“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the network said in a statement on Friday.
“His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”
