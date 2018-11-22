For those who haven’t received the billions of tell-tale marketing emails about big price drops this week, we have some news: this Friday is Black Friday and your bank balance isn’t ready. It’s a US import, of course: Black Friday is to Thanksgiving what the Boxing Day sale is to Christmas, with the fun starting the day after the big event as retailers drop prices on goods and people queue for hours to buy said goods (which they never really needed). Slowly but surely Black Friday fever has swept the globe and now this day of consumer worship is “observed” in the UK too. If you’re sick of the hype and want to avoid spending hundreds of pounds on a new telly, here are some other (more wholesome) things you can do instead...

Andre Bernardo via Getty Images

1. Help Refugees The charity pop up that took London by storm last year is back with more ways to help displaced people. The Help Refugees ‘Choose Love’ store will open in London (30-32 Fouberts Place, W1F) on Black Friday, allowing people to buy essential items that with funds going to help refugees. Yes, you’re still spending money, but actually it’s for a really nice cause. Last year, the London store and its online equivalent raised £750,000, helping to provide refugees with 800,000 nutritious meals, 3,556 nights of accommodation, and 25,000 essential winter items for adults, which included 5,000 blankets and 11,000 items of clothing. Josie Naughton, CEO of Help Refugees, said: “Last Christmas, the shop became a beacon of compassion in the heart of central London. Choose Love helped people from all walks of life feel empathy for refugees – and do something practical to help.” 2. Stock Up On Tea If you’re low on teabags, Friday is a good time to stock up. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday (27 Nov), Pukka Herbs will be donating 100 per cent of online teabag sales to TreeSisters, which plant trees around the world and boost tropical reforestation. In 2017, Pukka donated £425,000 to environmental charities and will donate more than £500,000 this year.