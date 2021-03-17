Controversial Anti-Protest Bill Wins Vote As Not A Single Tory Stands Against It

Boris Johnson’s controversial curbs on protests have passed its first parliamentary hurdle despite some MPs warning they would “make a dictator blush” and show his government’s liking for “authoritarianism”.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill passed a second reading by 359 votes to 263, majority 96, in a vote in the Commons on Tuesday night.

Not a single Tory voted against the bill which critics have said includes the “some of the most draconian crackdowns on the right of peaceful protest we’ve seen in our lifetime”.

Labour tabled an amendment intended to block the Bill from being considered further, although this was defeated by 359 votes to 225, majority 134.

The motion from Labour was based on support for some sections – such as tougher sentences for serious crimes including child murder – alongside warnings it “rushes” changes to protest law and “fails” to take action to protect women.

As part of efforts to overhaul the justice system, the government has proposed a raft of changes in the Bill.

The legislation includes provisions to crack down on demonstrations if they are too noisy or cause “serious annoyance”, and seeks to toughen the punishment for people who damage statues.

Police will be able to use such powers “where noise causes a significant impact on those in the vicinity or serious disruption to the running of an organisation”.

And who gets to decide what counts as “significant impact” or “serious disruption”? That would be home secretary Priti Patel, who last month said Black Lives Matter protests were “dreadful” and has spoken of Extinction Rebellion as “criminals” who threaten the UK’s way of life.

Speaking in the Commons, DUP MP Gavin Robinson (Belfast East) said: “I must indicate that I rail against, in the strongest possible terms, the overarching, sweeping and draconian provisions on protest. I have heard government’s position around what they intend.

“The loose and lazy way this legislation is drafted would make a dictator blush. Protests will be noisy, protests will disrupt and no matter how offensive we may find the issue at their heart, the right to protest should be protected.”

MPs debated the Bill as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Parliament Square to protest against it, in the latest public display of anger in the wake of the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the vigil for Sarah Everard at Clapham Common on Saturday.

Protesters chanted “kill the bill” as some carried banners, including one which said “the right to protest is a human right”.