People Have 1 Burning Question About Anya Taylor-Joy’s Wild Red Carpet Look

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star may have hit the bull's-eye for her most outrageous outfit yet.
Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost

Anya Taylor-Joy
Don Arnold via Getty Images

The logistics of Anya Taylor-Joy’s arrow-themed outfit are making social media users quiver.

Anya showed up to the Australia premiere of her new film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, on Wednesday in full warrior mode, wearing a sheer, gold chain-linked mini dress and headpiece that were both pierced with dozens of spears.

Anya at the premiere of Furiosa on Wednesday night
Don Arnold via Getty Images

The piece is from Paco Rabanne’s spring 1996 couture collection, according to Vogue.

Anya’s vintage look included arrows in the front and back of her outfit, just like it was originally shown on the runway.

Anya reveals the back of her outfit on the Furiosa red carpet
Don Arnold via Getty Images

Naturally, the over-the-top ensemble spiked social media users’ interest on X, formerly called Twitter, with many sending up the ensemble with hilarious memes.

But most people were concerned about one specific aspect of the dress.

This is not the first time the Queen’s Gambit actor has worn a themed outfit to help promote Furiosa, which is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

Anya, who plays the role of Furiosa (previously portrayed by Charlize Theron), donned a halter-style studded mini dress that bore a resemblance to car tires at CinemaCon last month.

Anya at CinemaCon last month
Shy McGrath via Getty Images

It seems like Anya is particularly proud of the upcoming movie.

In a recent Entertainment Weekly cover story with “Furiosa” co-star Chris Hemsworth, Taylor-Joy spoke about her experience working on the film.

“I wanted something that was going to challenge my body and soul, and it was definitely that,” she said. “I think I was surprised. What I thought would be difficult was really easy, and what I thought would be easy was actually very difficult.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits UK cinemas on Friday 24 May.

