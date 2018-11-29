Lord Sugar has taken a lot of heat from ‘Apprentice’ viewers after axing contestant Jackie Fast for being too successful in the corporate world.

After the shopping network challenge on Wednesday night, Lord Sugar delivered the first double-elimination of the series, letting project manager Tom Bunday go on the spot, before also firing Jackie.

He told her: “Jackie, I have no qualms about you being able to run a business. You’ve done it before. My only concern is whether I would enjoy it, because what I do enjoy is the acorn-to-oak-tree scenario.”