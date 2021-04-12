27 Tweets Of 'Unlockdown' Joy As Pubs, Salons And Gyms Reopen

Let joy be unconfined! Today is the day to add something to your life – or dramatically take it away if we’re talking about that mop on your head.
As the next round of restrictions ease in England, you can add lifting weights in the gym and/or sinking pints in a pub garden to the list of things you’re now allowed to do. In fact, some people have already had their first frosty one – snow or no snow.
But pints aren’t even the most popular part of April 12 easing. Shopping and hairdressers are what Brits are most looking forward to, according to statistics from YouGov – and people are certainly sharing the jubilation online. Cheers!