27 Tweets Of 'Unlockdown' Joy As Pubs, Salons And Gyms Reopen

Let joy be unconfined! Today is the day to add something to your life – or dramatically take it away if we’re talking about that mop on your head.

As the next round of restrictions ease in England, you can add lifting weights in the gym and/or sinking pints in a pub garden to the list of things you’re now allowed to do. In fact, some people have already had their first frosty one – snow or no snow.

But pints aren’t even the most popular part of April 12 easing. Shopping and hairdressers are what Brits are most looking forward to, according to statistics from YouGov – and people are certainly sharing the jubilation online. Cheers!

For some, it’s time to *finally* snip that lockdown mop

Happy April 12th 🎉 I've booked the day off work to get a hair cut. I might ask for a Rachel from Friends. pic.twitter.com/hbv1MASCgX — Becky Barnes (@BeckyBarnesB) April 12, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, I am sat inside... a barbers — Jack King (@jackarking) April 12, 2021

One of the first through the barber’s doors this morning & it’s never felt better to have another man’s fingers running through my hair let me tell you — Matt Hemley (@MattHemley) April 12, 2021

Never been happier get up at 5.15am and visit the barber! 💈💇‍♂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/MVEXMVcZLW — Russell Hawkins 💙 (@hawkins_russ) April 12, 2021

My man got a haircut and damn he looks so fine😫😍 — Jas (@xxjassminee) April 12, 2021

The queue for the barbers on turl street at 9am was quite impressive (it goes on all the way to the missing bean) pic.twitter.com/Xf2awYuzt2 — Francesca Peacock (@cesca_peacock) April 12, 2021

For others, it’s all about dropping down low (or trying to)

Great to be at the gym today!!, 💪 pic.twitter.com/MKTAoKHqKF — Ms Pacman (@MsMspacman) April 12, 2021

Me, trying to get trim back at the gym x https://t.co/J3Yyas09LX — Wilhelm (@williamnilliam0) April 12, 2021

Start the week right at the gym! Get it. pic.twitter.com/WS6lcREAjy — 𓋹 Llewellyn 𓂀 Devereaux 𓋹 (@MasterLui_) April 12, 2021

Or dropping your hard-earned salary on new garms (and books)

Everyone is at the gym, while I’m going shopping 🤣 — jay💞✝️💘💟 (@Jodayne09) April 12, 2021

Dozens of people are queuing outside Size? on Grainger Street in Newcastle already this morning for the reopening of shops pic.twitter.com/0Be8Bzph8J — Kieran Murray (@KieranPMurray) April 12, 2021

A huge queue has now formed outside of Size? on Market Street. pic.twitter.com/FfBzjxLfgU — The Manc (@TheMancUK) April 12, 2021

Forget the pub gardens or hairdressers - JD Sports on Oxford Street is the place to be this morning pic.twitter.com/ljXTs5I2AP — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) April 12, 2021

It’s the 12th April and it’s half term.



Spending my morning shopping ready for an evening at the pub! pic.twitter.com/h87JXdgWcg — Amy (@CarbonZero91) April 12, 2021

And who’s one pint into the pub garden session?

Good morning to these girlies who were having 8:17am pints pic.twitter.com/kdCK4OzsDu — Loveofhuns x (@loveofhuns) April 12, 2021

not people on breakfast telly at the pub having a pint at 8:30am in the bloody snow 😂 we’re actually mental as a country — charlotte mitchell 🌙 (@ch__rlotte) April 12, 2021

First ones at the pub!😁🍺 pic.twitter.com/BYxhKkr4Du — Owen Reed (@OwenReed_) April 12, 2021

First customers coming in at 9am. Boris will be making a ‘Drink cocoa, wear a balaclava, save the NHS’ speech tonight as hypothermia worries take over Covid worries!! Follow this chaps lead and use your pub or lose it @ukpubs @UKHofficial pic.twitter.com/xhash4bHjM — Neil Dawson (@neilderek69) April 12, 2021

The patio heaters are going up at Brigg Town CIC which has the biggest beer garden in town 🍻It’s my first stop on my pub crawl today 😃 @officialbrigg @bbcburnsy @RadioHumberside pic.twitter.com/UvVdgEtaMD — Amanda White (@AuntieMongo) April 12, 2021

Actually never been so excited to go to a pub garden tonight and tomorrow, I don’t care if I’m sitting there with an umbrella, it’s happening pic.twitter.com/Z62aHVH4AN — Jess Smith🌻 (@jess_smith26) April 12, 2021

Me at the pub tonight @ClissoldParkTav ❄️ but happier pic.twitter.com/NdCVSOzWSc — Hayley (@Hayley_LDN) April 12, 2021