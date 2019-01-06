‘Aquaman’ director James Wan has said he thinks it’s a “fucking disgrace” that the film has been overlooked by this year’s Oscars for its special effects.

Last month, the Academy released the shortlist for several categories at the upcoming Oscars, including Best Original Song, Best Foreign Film and Visual Effects.

Of the 10 films nominated in the Visual Effects category, ‘Aquaman’ was nowhere to be seen, which its director has since voiced his disdain about on his Facebook page.