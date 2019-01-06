‘Aquaman’ director James Wan has said he thinks it’s a “fucking disgrace” that the film has been overlooked by this year’s Oscars for its special effects. Last month, the Academy released the shortlist for several categories at the upcoming Oscars, including Best Original Song, Best Foreign Film and Visual Effects. Of the 10 films nominated in the Visual Effects category, ‘Aquaman’ was nowhere to be seen, which its director has since voiced his disdain about on his Facebook page.

Warner Bros/DC/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman'

In a post celebrating the early success of ‘Aquaman’, visual effects supervisor Kelvin McIlwain wrote that it had been an “honour” to collaborate with James on the film, noting he hoped they could work together again in the future. James responded: “You and your department are the unsung heroes of this film. The fact that your VFX [video effects] peers in the Academy aren’t recognising or appreciating what we/you’ve contributed to the film and cinema is a fucking disgrace.” To this, Kelvin agreed: “I’m with you James. It’s a complete shock to everyone that we are not in the final 10 films… the selection process is very flawed in my opinion and too open to influence.” These comments were first posted two weeks ago, but have only been picked up on more recently.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images James Wan at the 'Aquaman' premiere