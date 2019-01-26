Going Out Tomorrow? These Arctic Weather Warnings Might Change That

An arctic blast is set to bring strong winds, snow and ice to large swathes of the UK, in a chilly end to the month.

The Met Office has issued five weather warnings for the last weekend of January, with the chance of power cuts and travel disruption.

A spell of “very strong northerly winds”, is expected to affect the east coast of England and southern Scotland and the west coast of England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Gusts of 50-55mph are expected to develop over Saturday night across northern Ireland and move across Wales and parts of western England before easing during Sunday.