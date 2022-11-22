Are Tory MPs Beginning To Quit Politics To Avoid An Election Routing?

Chloe Smith is standing down at the next election. Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

With the opinion polls still indicating that Labour is on course for victory at the next election, it seems that being a Tory MP is no longer an attractive career move.

Former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith today became the latest Conservative to announce that she is standing down at the next election.

Advertisement

What is most surprising about the move is the fact that, at just 40 years old, the Norwich North MP should be looking forward to many more years in politics.

Smith, who was first elected in 2009, said: “In 2024, after fifteen years of service, it will be the right time to step back, for me and my young family.”

But many political commentators believe Smith’s decision to quit politics is a straw in the wind and that more Tory MPs, expecting to lose their seats at the next election, will follow suit.

With a majority of less than 5,000, her constituency will be a key Labour target when voters next go to the polls.

Advertisement

Crikey. Not a huge vote of confidence in feeling able to hold a seat won from Labour in 2009. https://t.co/AmhFAiAcbG — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) November 22, 2022

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North announces she’s standing down at next elections n. Majority of just over 4500. She’s only 40. No 10 will twitch. If a series of young Tory MPs in marginal seats announce their exit, it sends a very clear signal… — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 22, 2022

Wary of a mass exodus, Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) have given their MPs a fortnight to decide whether or not they want to stand at the next election, which is expected in 2024.

As well as Smith, veteran Tories Crispin Blunt and Charles Walker have also announced they will stand down at the next election.

Advertisement

In a further indication of Tory pessimism, the head of a leading right-of-centre think tank announced that he was quitting with a blast at the Conservatives.

Ryan Shorthouse, chief executive of Bright Blue, told The Guardian he had given up any plans he had to become a Tory MP.

He told The Guardian: “Politics has a profoundly serious talent problem,” he said. “The Tories have worsened it: partygate, the continuous plotting and bad behaviour has made politics seem an even more poisonous profession.”

Shorthouse added: “People like me are now at the age where we would be deciding whether to go into politics.

“So many have now decided against … Business is much more meritocratic than politics. The quality of governing and policymaking will continue to decline if the political class does not think seriously about improving the attractiveness and reputation of politics to attract a pipeline of young talent.”