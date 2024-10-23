Oh Good – Your Inheritance May Include UTIs

Antonio Hugo Photo via Getty Images

I’ve always thought UTIs were a bit like period pain; they just seem to be the luck of the draw.

The NHS explains that they’re more likely to happen to women, as: “Women have a shorter urethra than men. This means bacteria are more likely to reach the bladder or kidneys and cause an infection.”

Having sex, pregnancy, not drinking enough fluids, a weakened immune system, and “not keeping the genital area clean and dry” can increase your risk, they say, though they add that some people are simply more susceptible to chronic UTIs than others.

Advertisement

But according to Harvard Health, if you get UTI after UTI, “You may be surprised to learn that family history may also play a role.”

How?

It’s down to genetics, which experts think can make you more or less likely to get the condition many times over.

“Having a first-degree female relative (parent, sister, or child) with a history of more than five UTIs means you may be at higher risk for recurrent UTIs,” Harvard shared.

A 2010 study found that “six out of 14 genes investigated in humans may be associated with susceptibility to recurrent UTI in humans.”

Advertisement

Harvard adds that “recurrent” UTIs are defined by someone having three infections or more in any 12-month period, or two infections in any six-month period.

They add that “abnormalities in the urinary tract or trouble completely emptying the bladder may make a person more vulnerable to frequent UTIs.”

The NHS says chronic UTIs may not show up in urine tests and “can have a big impact on your quality of life.”

How can I protect myself against UTIs?

If you have recurrent UTIs, it can be helpful to see your doctor.

For one-offs or less serious cases, the NHS advises we:

do not use scented soap

do not hold your pee in if you feel the urge to go

do not rush when going for a pee – try to fully empty your bladder

do not wear tight synthetic underwear, such as nylon

do not drink lots of alcoholic drinks, as they may irritate your bladder

do not have lots of sugary food or drinks, as they may encourage bacteria to grow

do not use condoms or a diaphragm or cap with spermicidal lube on them – try non-spermicidal lube or a different type of contraception.

Instead they say we should:

wipe from front to back when you go to the toilet

keep the genital area clean and dry

drink plenty of fluids, particularly water – so that you regularly pee during the day and do not feel thirsty

wash the skin around the vagina with water before and after sex

pee as soon as possible after sex

promptly change nappies or incontinence pads if they’re soiled.