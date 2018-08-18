ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin's Funeral And Public Viewing Details Confirmed

Fans will get the chance to say goodbye to the Queen Of Soul.

Aretha Franklin’s funeral will take place later this month, her publicist has confirmed. 

The singer will be laid to rest during a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in her hometown of Detroit on Friday 31 August. 

However, fans will have a chance to say goodbye to the Queen Of Soul as she lays in state for two days prior to her funeral.

Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest later this month

Public viewings will take place on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 August at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. 

Her funeral will then be held at the Greater Grace Temple, before she is entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit. 

Aretha will be buried alongside her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew, Thomas Garrett.

The legendary singer died on Thursday at the age of 76, following a long fight against advanced pancreatic cancer. 

Aretha had a career spanning over 60 years

Her relatives said they had “lost the matriarch and rock” of their family in a statement issued via her publicist.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” they said.

“We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

Tributes also flooded social media, with Carole King, Elton John, Ricky Martin and Liam Gallagher among the famous names honouring her. 

