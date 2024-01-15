'I Didn't Find It Funny': Ariana DeBose Speaks Out After Critics' Choice Awards Joke About Her

Ariana DeBose at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards The CW

Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose was left unimpressed by a joke that was made about her at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

The West Side Story star’s big number from the Disney film Wish, This Wish, was nominated for Best Song, alongside Barbie’s Dance The Night, I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For and tracks from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Rustin.

Before the winner was announced, presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos said that the category included “some of the most famous voices in the music industry”.

Reading from an autocue, the Last Of Us actor then joked that it featured “actors who also think that they are singers”, specifically name-checking Ariana alongside Jack Black and “Ken himself” Ryan Gosling.

Ariana DeBose, Oscar award winning, Tony nominated, OG cast member of Hamilton on BROADWAY…. “THINKS she’s a singer”?!? Who wrote this bit?! I want names #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/gWawjZeg9m — Anthony Blankenship-Vargas (@anthonyislegit) January 15, 2024

While Ariana’s face was clue enough that she was less than enthused at the joke, she clarified on her Instagram story after the ceremony: “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”

Fortunately for Ariana, she had plenty of support on social media after the joke aired…

ARIANA DEBOSE IS NOT AN ACTRESS WHO THINKS SHE IS A SINGER pic.twitter.com/poywglYq00 — Camila ✨ (@CEFETECE) January 15, 2024

One of the presenters is literally her Hamilton costar. Why didn’t he speak up when he saw these lines? — Wesley Boutilier (@WesleyBout) January 15, 2024

The disrespect to Academy Award winner, Tony nominee, Broadway star, Ariana DeBose is WILD. The look on her face really said it all pic.twitter.com/iKss6NlDW2 — 🎇Disney Scoop Matt 🎇 (@DisneyScoopGuy) January 15, 2024

there must be another ariana debose bc I know you’re not talking about tony nominated oscar award winner for a musical role ariana debose pic.twitter.com/xBAy2B11sv — eden 🪐 (@edisonsbulb) January 15, 2024

i'm also confused about the "actor trying to sing" joke including ariana debose, like she's literally a broadway actress???? and has an oscar for a musical????



anthony ramos being up there when the joke was said makes it extra weird like he and ari were in hamilton TOGETHER — rach 🍫 (@superbatson) January 15, 2024

Ariana DeBose did not serve us this to be called “an actor that thinks they’re a singer” pic.twitter.com/7ZmiDYqEg9 — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) January 15, 2024

ARIANA DEBOSE GET BEHIND ME I WILL PROTECT U FROM THESE WRITERS #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/08C7ZC4yP1 — Zeke Solis (@zsolis_64) January 15, 2024

“Actors who think they can sing”



I know damn well they didn’t say that about my girl Ariana DeBose… #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/co4G0vcfys — 「𝚅𝚒𝚌𝚔」 (@mainstreamtvtea) January 15, 2024

What even is this?

Ariana DeBose is a triple threat - her incredible singing just one of her exceptional skills.

What's with the need to unnecessarily take down someone whose career trajectory in recent years has been deservedly spectacular?

Awful take which is needlessly cruel. https://t.co/uLMfFEx7GY — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) January 15, 2024

Best Song was justone of six wins for Barbie during Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where it also picked up Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay and Best Production design.

However, it was the film’s box office “rival” Oppenheimer that really stormed ahead, picking up eight awards in total.

Meanwhile, in the ceremony’s TV categories, Beef and The Bear led the way with four wins each, while Succession took home three awards.