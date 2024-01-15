'I Didn't Find It Funny': Ariana DeBose Speaks Out After Critics' Choice Awards Joke About Her

Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose was left unimpressed by a joke that was made about her at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards.
The West Side Story star’s big number from the Disney film Wish, This Wish, was nominated for Best Song, alongside Barbie’s Dance The Night, I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For and tracks from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Rustin.
Before the winner was announced, presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos said that the category included “some of the most famous voices in the music industry”.
Reading from an autocue, the Last Of Us actor then joked that it featured “actors who also think that they are singers”, specifically name-checking Ariana alongside Jack Black and “Ken himself” Ryan Gosling.
While Ariana’s face was clue enough that she was less than enthused at the joke, she clarified on her Instagram story after the ceremony: “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”
Fortunately for Ariana, she had plenty of support on social media after the joke aired…
Best Song was justone of six wins for Barbie during Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where it also picked up Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay and Best Production design.
However, it was the film’s box office “rival” Oppenheimer that really stormed ahead, picking up eight awards in total.
Meanwhile, in the ceremony’s TV categories, Beef and The Bear led the way with four wins each, while Succession took home three awards.
Check out the full list of winners from the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards here.