No sooner did Ariana Grande make headlines with her unfortunate mis-translated tattoo, did the singer reveal she’s already had the faux pas corrected.
To commemorate the success of her new single 7 Rings, Ariana unveiled some new ink on the palm of her hand, which she’d intended to be the name of the track written in Japanese.
Unfortunately, while the characters did read “seven rings” in Chinese, the same characters in Japanese read “shichirin”, a small barbecue-style grill.
With many of her fans picking up on the mistake, Ariana has revealed that she’s already gone to a tattoo artist to have it corrected.
“Slightly better,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the amended tat. “Thanks to my tutor for helping me to fix and to [tattoo artist Kane Navasard] for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke).”
Ariana added: “RIP tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u.”
Ariana previously addressed the mistake in a tweet that has since been erased, which read: “It hurt like fuck n still looks tight.
“I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if i miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”
7 Rings was released earlier this month as the second single from Ariana’s upcoming album Thank U, Next, and has already topped the charts in multiple countries.
The song’s music video heavily featured Japanese imagery, while Ariana herself is thought to have been studying the language since 2015.