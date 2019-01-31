No sooner did Ariana Grande make headlines with her unfortunate mis-translated tattoo, did the singer reveal she’s already had the faux pas corrected.

To commemorate the success of her new single 7 Rings, Ariana unveiled some new ink on the palm of her hand, which she’d intended to be the name of the track written in Japanese.

Unfortunately, while the characters did read “seven rings” in Chinese, the same characters in Japanese read “shichirin”, a small barbecue-style grill.