Ariana Grande has suffered an unfortunate mishap, after getting a tattoo to commemorate the success of her latest single 7 Rings. The track topped the charts in numerous countries when it was released earlier this month, and in a nod to the music video’s aesthetics, she had the song’s title tattooed on her hand in Japanese. Well, sort of.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Ariana Grande

Ariana’s tattoo artist, Kane Navasard shared a photograph of the design, which features Japanese two characters. However, it didn’t take long for fans to point out that the message doesn’t actually translate to “seven rings”. “Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN,” one wrote, in a message that has now been retweeted over 5,000 times.

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

Another user went into this in a little more detail, explaining that Japanese and Chinese both use kanji characters. If you read Ariana’s tattoo in Chinese, it does mean “seven rings”... but in Japanese, you get shichirin instead.

i'm more surprised by how many people don't understand that japanese and chinese are different languages even if they share kanji characters. that's like saying german and english are no big difference because they share the alphabet omg — 雨曦 ｡◕‿◕｡ (@yuxisushi) January 30, 2019

The correct (longer) translation of 7 Rings is included in the video’s title screen:

Vevo