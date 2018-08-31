Ariana Grande To Star In '...At The BBC' Special, Hosted By Davina McCall

Ariana Grande is to be the centre of her own BBC Music special, hosted by Davina McCall.
The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer, who topped the UK albums chart with her fourth album ‘Sweetener’ last week, will appear in ‘Ariana Grande At The BBC’ in the autumn, chatting to Davina about her life and career, as well as performing select tracks from her discography, accompanied by an all-female orchestra.
The hour-long BBC One show will be taped in London next Friday, and follows similar specials featuring Harry Styles, Michael Bublé, Sam Smith, U2 and a Bafta-nominated turn from Adele.
Speaking about landing the gig, presenter Davina McCall joked: “Since I’ve been asked to do this show… I have been worried that someone is going to call up and tell me they’ve made a mistake and chosen the wrong presenter, because this seems just too good to be true.”
She added: “Ariana Grande is such an incredible talent. She’s very funny and incredibly kind and has achieved so much already in her career!!!
“I’m really excited about talking to her and, of course, hearing some of her amazing music.”
The BBC was previously the official broadcaster of Ariana’s One Love Manchester concert, which aimed to raise money following the terror attack at her concert last May, which took the lives of 22 people.
Ariana released ‘Sweetener’ to generally positive reviews earlier this month, with lead single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ perceived by many as an optimistic look to the future after the dark period in her life that followed the attack.