Ariana Grande To Star In '...At The BBC' Special, Hosted By Davina McCall

Ariana Grande is to be the centre of her own BBC Music special, hosted by Davina McCall.

The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer, who topped the UK albums chart with her fourth album ‘Sweetener’ last week, will appear in ‘Ariana Grande At The BBC’ in the autumn, chatting to Davina about her life and career, as well as performing select tracks from her discography, accompanied by an all-female orchestra.

The hour-long BBC One show will be taped in London next Friday, and follows similar specials featuring Harry Styles, Michael Bublé, Sam Smith, U2 and a Bafta-nominated turn from Adele.