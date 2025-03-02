Ariana Grande certainly brought the drama on the 2025 Oscars red carpet via Associated Press

This year’s awards season may not have seen Ariana Grande picking up many new trophies – but it’s been wins across the board when it comes to her red carpet fashion.

And we’re happy to report she saved the best for last.

On Sunday night, the Grammy winner and Wicked star walked the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars, where she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the hit movie musical.

While promoting Wicked, Ariana was repeatedly seen in elaborate pink ensembles in homage to her character in the film, Glinda.

However, for the Oscars, she chose to pay tribute to Wicked in a less literal way.

Ariana Grande at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

Ariana was pictured striking a pose for photographers before the event in a beautiful structured dress with plenty of cascading tulle detail.

While the gown was stunning enough in photo form, seeing it in motion just adds another layer, as the No Tears Left To Cry singer appeared to float along as she moved her way down the red carpet.

Posting on Instagram before the ceremony, Ariana tagged the fashion house Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in pictures of herself getting ready, saying she was “floating with gratitude”.

Of course, those who’ve seen Wicked will understand why the dress was so fitting for Ariana, as her character – previously portrayed by Billie Burke in the 1939 classic The Wizard Of Oz – makes a dramatic entrance by bubble at the very beginning of the film.

Ariana’s nomination is one of 10 for Wicked at this year’s Oscars, including recognition in the Best Picture category and another acting nod for her co-star Cynthia Erivo.

She and Cynthia are also set to perform a number from Wicked during the ceremony.