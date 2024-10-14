Ariana Grande Proves She's Still The Queen Of Celebrity Impressions With Epic SNL Appearance

Ariana Grande on SNL NBC

Ariana Grande reminded everyone that she’s a real master of impressions during her latest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner hosted SNL for the second time, with the legendary Stevie Nicks serving as the night’s musical guest.

And while the actual SNL cast may not have exactly won everyone over with their performances on Saturday night, Ariana herself was on an absolute roll.

The Yes, And? singer kicked off the night with a monologue poking fun at her upcoming appearance in Wicked, before launching into a musical monologue in which she impersonated everyone from Britney Spears to Miley Cyrus.

And that was just for starters.

Over the course of the episode, Ariana was finally given the opportunity to impersonate Céline Dion in a full sketch, delivering a ridiculous ode to ultimate fighting in character as the Canadian crooner.

She then shared the screen with SNL’s own Chloe Fineman, with the pair each delivering their best Jennifer Coolidge impersonations.

Now, we know it’s not a competition, but let’s just say we know who we’d be backing if it were…

Check out some more comedy greatness from Ariana Grande in the clips below…

Although best known for her chart-topping music career, Ariana actually got her start as an actor, first appearing in the Nickelodeon series Victorious before landing the spin-off Sam & Cat.

Since her rise to global fame as a pop star, Ariana has continued to act including in the films Don’t Look Up and the live screen adaptation of the musical Hairspray.

