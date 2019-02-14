Ariana Grande Recorded 3 Versions Of Thank U, Next In Case She Married Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande has revealed she recorded three different versions of her recent hit Thank U, Next, due to the ever-changing nature of her relationship with Pete Davidson. Last year, Ariana topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with her surprise release Thank U, Next, in which she reflected on the lessons her past boyfriends had taught her, including ex-fiancé Pete and her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. However, she’s now revealed that her romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian was so on-off towards the end of their relationship, she had to record multiple versions of the song with lyrical tweaks in case they ended up back together.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at last year's VMAs

She told The Zach Sang Show: “In my relationship at the time, things were like up and down and on and off, and so I didn’t know what was going to happen and then we got back together [after Thank U, Next was complete]. “So I had to make a different version of it, and then we broke up again, so we ended up going with [the first version].” Ariana added: “There’s a version where I was getting married, there’s a version where I’m not getting married, there’s a version with nothing… we’re not talking about anything. “But we all knew that the first version was gonna be the version we ultimately went with.”

Pacific Press via Getty Images Ariana Grande