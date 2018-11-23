Arlene Phillips has returned to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ as a choreographer for this week’s live show, nine years after parting ways with the show in an ageism row. Back in 2009, it was confirmed that Arlene had been axed from the ‘Strictly’ judging panel, and would be replaced by the show’s reigning celebrity winner Alesha Dixon, which led to a public debate about ageism.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Arlene Phillips

This weekend, she has choreographed a routine in which the show’s professional dancers will appear alongside the dance troupe Cancodo, which mixes disabled and non-disabled performers. However, Arlene has said it wasn’t an easy decision for her to return to the show after all these years. “I did this because this is where my heart lies,” she told The Sun. “I didn’t do this about resolving anything with Strictly. “Was it hard for me to say yes? I’ve got to tell you, it was really hard.”

BBC Arlene and the 'Strictly' panel