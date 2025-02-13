Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Surprising Comment About Son Patrick's White Lotus Nude Scene

Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The White Lotus season three on Monday night via Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger has heaped praise on his son’s upcoming appearance in the new season of The White Lotus.

But there was one part in particular that really seemed to stand out for him.

Patrick Schwarzenegger – whose past work includes the true crime drama The Staircase, the Netflix comedy Moxie! and Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series American Sports Story – is part of the star-studded cast of The White Lotus’ latest season, which is set in Thailand.

Ahead of the award-winning drama’s return, the premiere took place on Monday night, where Patrick’s famous mother and father, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Schriver, both showed their support.

Posting a snap from the event on Instagram days later, the Terminator star wrote: “I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate [Patrick] at the White Lotus season three premiere. What a show!”

In a comment that’s certainly raised eyebrows since, Arnie added: “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

“Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me,” he added.

Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus with Aimee Lou Wood and Charlotte Le Bon Fabio Lovino/HBO

Patrick plays the on-screen son of Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus’ latest offering, seemingly picking up a certain character archetype previously portrayed in the show by Jake Lacy and Theo James.

Also appearing in the new season are Blackpink singer Lisa, Sex Education favourite Aimee Lou Wood and series one star Natasha Rothwell, reprising the role of Belinda.

