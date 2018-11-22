Man Arrested After Rocks Hurled Through Ruth Davidson's Office Window

A man has been arrested after rocks were hurled through the constituency office window of Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

The incident happened around 11.40am at the Scottish politician’s office building on Roseburn Terrace in Edinburgh.

According to reports, a man was seen carrying the rocks in a bag before throwing them at four office windows and demanding to be let in.

Davidson is currently on maternity leave having given birth to her first child, Finn, last month.

The Tory favourite, who represents Edinburgh Central in the Scottish Parliament, was not in the building at the time.

Two staff members were left shaken but unhurt, the party said.

A Scottish Conservatives spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident took place at the Edinburgh constituency office this morning.

“Police were called and attended almost immediately.

“The two staff members are shaken but not physically hurt.

“We thank the police for dealing with this incident so quickly and effectively.”