Detectives investigating the murder of Stuart Lubbock have arrested a 50-year-old man in Cheshire, Essex Police have said.

Lubbock, 31, died following a party at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore, 68, in March 2001.

Father-of-two Lubbock was found dead just before dawn in the pool at the TV celebrity’s home in Roydon, Essex.

In a statement, Essex Police said: “Detectives have today, Wednesday 17 March, arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock.

“The man, who was arrested in Cheshire, remains in custody where he continues to be questioned.

The 31-year-old had been one of nine people attending a party at the entertainer’s house on March 31, 2001. Others at the party included Justin Merritt, a former refuse collector, and Barrymore’s then partner Jonathan Kenney.

Lubbock had been clubbing in Harlow, Essex, with his brother Kevin when he met Barrymore and his entourage and was invited back to an after-party at the star’s mansion. The brothers had become separated and Kevin assumed Stuart had left with a girl.

A post-mortem found Lubbock had suffered “horrific” internal injuries and medical experts told a 2002 inquest that he may have been the victim of a serious sexual assault.

Alcohol, cocaine and ecstasy were found in his system, but the events that led up to his death have never been explained and an open verdict was returned.

Lubbock’s father Terry, 76, told the PA news agency: “There is just so much going on in my head. I can’t get my head around it. Of course I’m happy. Of course this is good news. But it’s been 20 years. This has nearly killed me.”